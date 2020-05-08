Thomas, Todd
1963 - 2020
Todd E. Thomas, age 56, of Upper Arlington. Died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Riverside Methodist Hospital. Todd was born October 4, 1963 in Columbus, Ohio, son of the late Charles W. and Janet Thomas. Todd graduated from Upper Arlington High School and attended The Ohio State University. He was part owner and long-time employee of Noxious Vegetation Control Inc. Todd was an avid scuba diver and loved to travel to Cozumel. He will be missed by loving sister, Terri Thomas; and fiancée, Lynn Hill and her son, Case Belger. Todd is survived by step-mother, Donna Thomas; brother, Tom Thomas; and sister, Tracy Hunt; aunt, Mary Hansen; along with cousins, nieces, nephews and many dear friends. Due to current Covid19 health restrictions a celebration of Todd's life will be held at a later time. Schoedinger Northwest Chapel will continue to update information on their site at www.schoedinger.com. Donations in Todd's memory can be made to the Atlantic and Gulf Rapid Reef Assessment (AGRR) Organization, supporting healthy coral reefs for Cozumel. Arrangements entrusted to SCHOEDINGER NORTHWEST CHAPEL.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 8 to May 9, 2020.