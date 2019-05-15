|
|
Amburgey, Tohanna
1943 - 2019
Tohanna Rita Amburgey, 76, of Westerville, passed away May 14, 2019. Tohanna was born January 11, 1943 to James and Wanda (Allison) Evans. She was married to Wesley Amburgey for 55 years. Tohanna will be deeply missed by her husband; daughter, Pamela (Steve) Amburgey-Noel; granddaughter, Jordan (Jacob) Livingston; brother, Tom (Karen) Evans; sister, Johanna Zita Clay. Tohanna was preceded in death by her parents. Visitation will be Monday, May 20, 2019 from 9-10am with a service to follow at 10am at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ohio Health Hospice or the Kidney Foundation. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 16, 2019