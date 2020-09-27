Slone, Tollie
1934 - 2020
Tollie Slone, age 86, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 25, 2020. He was a kind, generous man who loved to tell stories. He was also very spiritual. Tollie was drafted into the Army and served in Massachusetts where he met his loving wife Ruth Ann. They have been married for 61 years. He is survived by Ruth Ann, daughter; Amy Belcher, granddaughters; Leah (Jeremy) Dacosta, Kayla Cummons, Brooke Belcher, Morgan Belcher, 7 great grandchildren; Julianna, D.J., Ryder, Alecks, Adakias, Izzy, Remii and 1 on the way Zayden, brother; James (Kathryn) Slone. He is preceded in death by his parents; Monroe and Flara Slone, siblings; J.R., Marvin, Hager, Lenzie, Annie, Mary, Esta. Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at the Flat Fork Freewill Baptist Church 131 Jellico Rd Flat Fork, KY. The funeral service will begin at 1 pm with Tollie's nephew James Slone officiating. Interment will be at the Slone Howard Family Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Mid-Ohio Food Bank. Arrangements by SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY. Please visit www.schoedinger.com
to sign his online guest book or to leave a special memory or photo.