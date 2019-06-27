Home

Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
Tom Hatcher

Tom Hatcher Obituary
Hatcher, Tom
Tom Hatcher, 81, passed away at his home on June 26, 2019. He was born in New Concord on April 7, 1938 to William T. and Martha Elizabeth (Nelson) Hatcher. Tom was a man of many interests; he loved racing Karts, was an avid car enthusiast, enjoyed R.C. vehicles, and tinkering with anything mechanical. He was an amazing athlete while in high school, excelling at baseball and track in particular. Tom also loved trains, was a Buckeye fan, and was a member of the Steam and Gas club. Tom is survived by his children, including Valerie (George) Shemas, Stephanie (Brent) Dye, Barry Hatcher, and Holly (Jim) Faherty. He will be missed by his 10 grandchildren, 6 great-grandchildren; his brothers, Glen (Darlene) Hatcher, John (Linda) Hatcher; and his sister, Sandi Hatcher. He is preceded in death by his parents and his daughter Elizabeth Hatcher. Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours for Tom at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord on Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 11AM-1PM. Services will take place at 1PM, and burial will follow at the Guernsey County Memory Gardens. Pastor Tim Pollock will officiate services.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 28, 2019
