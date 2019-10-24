Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Tomika Turner

Tomika Turner Obituary
Turner, Tomika
1983 - 2019
Tomika Lee Turner, age 36. Sunrise February 7, 1983 and Sunset October 16, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral 11AM Monday, October 28, 2019 at Trinity Baptist Church, 461 St. Clair Ave. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The TURNER Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 26, 2019
