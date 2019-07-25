Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
True Love Ministry
1634 Minnesota Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
True Love Ministry
1634 Minnesota Ave
1962 - 2019
Tommy Clyburn Obituary
Clyburn, Tommy
1962 - 2019
Tommy Elliott Clyburn, age 56. Sunrise December 3, 1962 and Sunset July 13, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Saturday, July 27, 2019 at True Love Ministry, 1634 Minnesota Ave. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and to offer condolences to the CLYBURN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 26, 2019
Read More
