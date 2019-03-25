|
Meek, Tommy G.
1948 - 2019
Tommy Meek, loving husband and father, went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 22, 2019, surrounded by his family. Tom was born on June 23, 1948 in Nelsonville, OH and attended York High School (Class of 66). He then served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War as a combat engineer. Following his military service he proudly served for 22 years on the Columbus police department. He was a member of VFW Post No. 8198, and of the Grove City Masonic Lodge No. 689. On February 25,1967 he married his lovely bride, Jane Matheny, and together they raised two wonderful children, Tommy and Nancy. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 52 yrs, Jane; and his children, Tommy (Danielle), Nancy; and his grandchildren, Rebecca, Dianna, and Tommy. Tom will also be fondly remembered by his sister, Connie; brothers-in-law; sisters-in-law; nieces, nephews, cousins and close friends. He was preceded in death by his brother Jim, father Scott, mother Jean, foster brother Dave and several other close family members. Visitation Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 9am until the time of Funeral Service at 11am at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery (new), Grove City, OH. To leave a special message for the family, visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2019