Lewis, Tommy

1941 - 2020

Tommy Lee Lewis, 78, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away May 29, 2020. He was born on December 12, 1941 to the late Paul and Jennie Lewis. Surviving family includes, children, Tommy Lee Lewis, Tammy Walker, Sammy Lewis; seven grandchildren; and numerous great grandchildren.



