Tondra McMurtry
1949 - 2020
McMurtry, Tondra
1949 - 2020
Tondra Mason McMurtry. It is with a heavy heart we announce the passing of a wife, mother, sister, aunt, and dear friend to many. Anyone that new Tondra knew that she was a kind, caring, nurturing, giving and truly a beautiful lady. She had a passion for all her animals (kids). She was born in Columbus, lived in Ft. Lauderdale FL as well as in Goodlettsville, TN. She was a graduate of Walnut Ridge class of 1967. She was an accountant by trade but also moonlighted as a bartender at The Kahiki, The Front and Next Page and others. Tondra was also an X-Ray tech for several practices in Nashville. She was always the life of the party and had more friends that we can count in Columbus as well as TN. Also survived by extended family in Pageland, SC, who she loved very much. Special friends Jackie and Terry Waller, Shirley Walters, Lorraine Zeigler, Rosemary Cassill. Born September 25, 1949, passed on July 31, 2020.Tondra was the loving wife of Sam McMurtry for 24 years, who survives her. Preceded in death by her father Charles Mason, mother and stepfather Mary and Estel Stacy and sister Vicki Cruse,all who she loved deeply. She will be buried next to her mother Mary at Glen Rest Cemetery. Survived by brothers, Alan (Gina) DeHays, Eric (Melinda) DeHays and Bart DeHays; children, Christi McMurtry Legrone (David), Sam McMurtry (Jamie), Jason McMurtry, Lisa McMurtry Bruen (Brian) and Lynda McMurtry; grandchildren; Michael, Dylan, William, Kenneth (K.J.), Mercede and Raynah. Also dozens of nieces and nephews that she cared deeply for. Tondra also took great care of her brothers when they were little, always there to lend a hand, a bandaid, a laugh or dry our tears. So much fun to be around. She will be sorely missed by her family and friends. RIP sweetheart, we love you. Friends may call Wednesday 4-7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where funeral service will be held Thursday 1:00 PM. Rev. Jackie Nehls and Jill DeiCas officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to an animal shelter or Breast cancer survivor charity. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 3 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
5
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
AUG
6
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
