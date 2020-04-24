Home

Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
Toni Berry


1971 - 2020
Toni Berry Obituary
Berry, Toni
1971 - 2020
Toni Silverman Berry, age 48, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. She loved to sing and write songs. She attended Groveport Madison High School. Survived by daughters, Samantha Berry and Angel Roberts; grandchildren, Hayley, Savannah, Jade, Layla, Xavier; mother, Linda (Michael) Jordan; sisters, Tracy (Russ) Conley, Bobbie Silverman; boyfriend, William Parthemore; several nephews, many other loving family and friends. Private services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to assist the family with final expenses. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2020
