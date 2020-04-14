Home

Toni Brown Obituary
Brown, Toni
Toni Darlene Brown, age 65 of Columbus, Ohio passed away on Friday, April 10th, 2020 at Mount Carmel in Grove City Ohio. She was born in Columbus, Ohio and was a graduate of Central High School. Toni was a devoted mother of three , Chris (Karla) Brown , Danyale (Brien) Neal , Keshia(Scott) Becker . Dearest grandmother of Jordan (Hank) Zak , Christiona (Johnathan) Vangundy, Matthew Lowell, Christopher Brown Jr., Scotty and Taylor Becker. Great grandmother to Aliyah Jade Lowell . Preceded in death by Paul Brown (late husband) Gladys Williams (mother), Jesse Hatcher (Father). Survived by Rodney Hatcher (brother) Ameila Hatcher (sister) Brenda (Bryan)Robinson (sister). Cousin, Tashia Carter and Niece, Alice Brown. Also survived by special friends Birdie, Maggie, Annette, Hilda, Cathy, Gayle, and Janet Brown (special sister) and a host of cousins, nieces and nephews. Toni enjoyed cooking for her family, and no one came close to the amazing special dishes we enjoyed. Fishing and spending time with her grandchildren and kids was the most important moments in her life. Our mom was amazing, and we will miss her, but for now Mom…rest easy and we love you Mama…
Until we see you again,Chris, Dani, and Keshia. Services will be private. WWW.CALIMANFUNERALSERVICES.COM
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020
