|
|
Farchione, Toni
1953 - 2019
Toni Michele Farchione, age 65, of Reynoldsburg, Ohio, passed away on April 24, 2019 at OSU Wexner Medical Center surrounded by her loving family. Toni was a devoted mother and beloved sister, aunt and friend. She was born May 8, 1953 to the late Eric and Theresa (Taglieri) Farchione in Steubenville, Ohio. Left to cherish her memory are her loving children, Teresa (Brian) Engle, Anthony (Julia Adams) Ford, Jason (Amber) Fisher and their children, Kylie, Evan and Owen; former husband, Fritz Ford; brother, Eric J. (Debbie) Farchione; sisters, Sandy (Stan) Michnowicz, Jan (Nick) Giamos, Joan (Mark) McGlone; numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her infant daughter Theresa Ford. Toni was a hard-working woman and volunteer at St. Matthew and Bishop Hartley where her children attended school. Toni's compassion and strength was a model for all who knew her. She was a hard worker and always put others needs before hers. She will be missed and remembered by many. The family would like to extend their heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff at OSU Medical Center for their wonderful care and support. They would also like to thank all of those who supported Toni and her family during her journey. A visitation will be held on MONDAY, April 29, 2019, from 6-8 PM at the PFEIFER FUNERAL HOME. Her Mass of Christian Burial will follow on Tuesday, 10:30 AM at St. Pius X Catholic Church with Fr. Milton Kiocha officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Toni's memory to the . Online condolences available at www.pfeiferfuneral.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 27, 2019