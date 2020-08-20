Liebhart, Toni
1958 - 2020
Toni Lynn Liebhart, 61, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away August 19, 2020. She was born in Reynoldsburg, Ohio on November 6, 1958 to the late Richard and Patricia (Highfield) Basye. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years John Liebhart. Surviving family includes, daughter, Nancy Thomas; son, Johnny (Megan); grandchildren, Ty, Talon, Ashton; siblings, Dick (Lisa), Rod (Penny), Phyllis (Keith); as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Toni was a 1978 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School. Following in her family's footsteps she began her 41 year career at Pepsi Co. She was an active member of North Church of Christ in Christian Union in Columbus, Ohio where she was a member of the Praise Team and worked part time in the church's daycare. Toni was known for her laugh, smile and love for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Toni actively participated in the United Faith International Baptist Church COVID relief program by generously donating her time and money. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Visitation will be held on August 24, 2020 from 6-8pm at High Street Baptist Church, 7399 North High Street, Columbus 43235. Services will be held on August 25, 2020 at 10am also at the church. Burial will follow to Kingwood Memorial Park.