Toni Liebhart
1958 - 2020
Liebhart, Toni
1958 - 2020
Toni Lynn Liebhart, 61, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away August 19, 2020. She was born in Reynoldsburg, Ohio on November 6, 1958 to the late Richard and Patricia (Highfield) Basye. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 30 years John Liebhart. Surviving family includes, daughter, Nancy Thomas; son, Johnny (Megan); grandchildren, Ty, Talon, Ashton; siblings, Dick (Lisa), Rod (Penny), Phyllis (Keith); as well as many nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Toni was a 1978 graduate of Reynoldsburg High School. Following in her family's footsteps she began her 41 year career at Pepsi Co. She was an active member of North Church of Christ in Christian Union in Columbus, Ohio where she was a member of the Praise Team and worked part time in the church's daycare. Toni was known for her laugh, smile and love for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Toni actively participated in the United Faith International Baptist Church COVID relief program by generously donating her time and money. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. Visitation will be held on August 24, 2020 from 6-8pm at High Street Baptist Church, 7399 North High Street, Columbus 43235. Services will be held on August 25, 2020 at 10am also at the church. Burial will follow to Kingwood Memorial Park. www.newcomercolumbus.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
High Street Baptist Church
AUG
25
Service
10:00 AM
High Street Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Memories & Condolences
9 entries
August 20, 2020
So sorry you are gone from your loved ones on earth. Smile down on us and watch over us from above. We will remember your smile.
Lesha Boardman
Acquaintance
August 20, 2020
Toni wasn’t Toni without a smile on her face. She did all she could to take care of others. Prayers and heart felt sympathy for the family. She will be missed. ❤
Vivian
Friend
August 20, 2020
I can still hear your laugh, when you and Phyllis are together. Rest in peace.
Mary
Friend
August 20, 2020
Toni had a beautiful smile and she would come to High Street Baptist Church I always got a hug she will be missed God Bless to her daughter Nancy and son Johnny
Sandy Willis
Friend
August 20, 2020
August 20, 2020
Rest in heaven Toni!
Prayers for all family.
We had fun back in the day growing up. ❤
Iva
Neighbor
August 20, 2020
Growing up on the same street, Toni was smiling every time you saw her. Prayers to the family.
Tami
Friend
August 20, 2020
So sorry to hear of Toni's passing. You are all in our thoughts and prayers. We had a lot of good laughs together at Pepsi. I'm sure she will be missed by all who knew her.
Debbie Pennington
August 20, 2020
Toni brought so much joy and laughter into our work days. Everyone who knew her will miss her. She was special. My sincere condolences to her family. May God bless you all.
Wanda L. Knippenberg
Coworker
