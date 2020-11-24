1/
Toni McFerin
1948 - 2020
Toni Noel McFerin, age 71, passed away Monday, November 23, 2020. Retired from Central Ohio Teamsters Credit Union. Member of Bexley United Methodist Church. Loving wife, mother and grandmother. Survived by husband, Jerry McFerin; sons, Michael Fenneman, Bryan (Jenny) McFerin; grandchildren, Connor McFerin, Abigayle McFerin; sister, Bunny Rickenbacker; many nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends; dear friends, Barbara Hefner and Lori Adams. Preceded in death by parents Thomas and Margaret Fitzpatrick. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capital City Hospice. Arrangements by EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 24 to Nov. 28, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
