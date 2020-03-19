|
Leidinger, Toni Sue
Toni Sue Leidinger, 61, passed away on Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at House of the Dove, Marshfield, WI. Born January 25, 1959 in Columbus, Ohio to Youell and Ceceliah (Turner) Hammock. Toni most recently resided in Milladore, WI. Prior to that, she lived in Rarden, OH for nearly 23 years. Preceded in death by both parents. Toni is survived by her loving partner of 28 years, Jeff Bro; children, Anita Hyer, Joyce (Richard) Riley, Nicholas Leidinger, and Joshua Bro; grandchildren, Candice, Kylie, Cierra, Kacie, Kole, and Lilly; brother, Michael Hammock; aunt, Carol (Danny) Pekari and family; as well as the Bro family. She will forever be a part of our hearts. A memorial of Toni's life will be held at Waverly Baptist Church, Waverly, OH. Details of service forthcoming. Condolences may be sent online at www.rembsfh.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2020