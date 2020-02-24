Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
2:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
3:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
Toniqua Curry


1979 - 2020
Toniqua Curry Obituary
Curry, Toniqua
Toniqua Levette Curry, age 41. Sunrise February 5, 1979 and Sunset February 16, 2020. Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the CURRY/RAYMOND Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020
