Curry, Toniqua
Toniqua Levette Curry, age 41. Sunrise February 5, 1979 and Sunset February 16, 2020. Visitation 2PM and Funeral Service 3PM Saturday, February 29, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the CURRY/RAYMOND Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020