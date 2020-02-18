Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Mt. Hermon
2283 Sunbury Road
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Hermon
2283 Sunbury Road
1983 - 2020
Tonique Long Obituary
Long, Tonique
1983 - 2020
Tonique Marie Long, age 37. Sunrise January 12, 1983 and Sunset February 13, 2020. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Friday, February 21, 2020 at Mt. Hermon, 2283 Sunbury Road. Interment at Evergreen Burial Park. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to the LONG Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020
