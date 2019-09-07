Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 9, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Balling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Balling II


1981 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Balling II Obituary
Balling II, Tony
1981 - 2019
Tony James Balling II, 38, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Doctors West Hospital. He was born September 2, 1981 in Columbus. Tony is survived by his wife, Suzanne Balling; children, Sarah Balling and Tony James Balling III; mother, Carolyn (Steven) Sowers; sisters, Irene (David) Whitesides and Christina Balling; brothers, Charles Walters, Andre' (Thao) Bourgeois and the Sowers siblings; uncles, Dennis (Sharon) Balling and Dennis Venrick; aunt, Tibet (Craig) Neavill; father and mother-in-law, Howard (Carol) Schlitt; brother-in-law, John (Danielle) Schlitt; countless nieces and nephews, and an extended host of other family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony J. Balling Sr. and grandparents Thomas and Dolly Balling. Tony was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone he met. He loved his family, the outdoors, especially fishing, riding his motorcycle and playing darts and pool. Tony was a perpetual jokester with an infectious smile. You couldn't help but laugh when he was around. He was always willing to help others and had a truly loving heart. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway Grove City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now