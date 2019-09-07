|
|
Balling II, Tony
1981 - 2019
Tony James Balling II, 38, of Columbus, passed away Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at Doctors West Hospital. He was born September 2, 1981 in Columbus. Tony is survived by his wife, Suzanne Balling; children, Sarah Balling and Tony James Balling III; mother, Carolyn (Steven) Sowers; sisters, Irene (David) Whitesides and Christina Balling; brothers, Charles Walters, Andre' (Thao) Bourgeois and the Sowers siblings; uncles, Dennis (Sharon) Balling and Dennis Venrick; aunt, Tibet (Craig) Neavill; father and mother-in-law, Howard (Carol) Schlitt; brother-in-law, John (Danielle) Schlitt; countless nieces and nephews, and an extended host of other family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Tony J. Balling Sr. and grandparents Thomas and Dolly Balling. Tony was a beloved husband, father, son, brother, uncle and friend to everyone he met. He loved his family, the outdoors, especially fishing, riding his motorcycle and playing darts and pool. Tony was a perpetual jokester with an infectious smile. You couldn't help but laugh when he was around. He was always willing to help others and had a truly loving heart. Visitation will be Monday, September 9, 2019 from 5:00-8:00 PM at Newcomer Funeral Home SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway Grove City. Funeral service will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the funeral home. To leave a special message for the family please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019