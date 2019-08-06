Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Lee Rice


1953 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Lee Rice Obituary
Rice, Tony Lee
Tony Lee Rice, July 22, 2019, age 65. Born on October 19, 1953 in Cherry Point, NC to Don and Jean Rice. Preceded in death by parents, brother Donald J. Rice, foster brother Thomas Gould, beloved dogs Gypsy and Sadie. Survived by siblings, Robert Rice, Marylou (Tim) Smith, Raymond (Darlene) Rice; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Michelle Miles. Tony was a long time employee of Discover Card Services. Founding member of the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus. Moderator with the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, 93 W. Weisheimer Rd, Cols, OH 43214, where Tony's memorial service will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to church or choir. Rev. Eric Meter officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.