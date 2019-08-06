|
|
Rice, Tony Lee
Tony Lee Rice, July 22, 2019, age 65. Born on October 19, 1953 in Cherry Point, NC to Don and Jean Rice. Preceded in death by parents, brother Donald J. Rice, foster brother Thomas Gould, beloved dogs Gypsy and Sadie. Survived by siblings, Robert Rice, Marylou (Tim) Smith, Raymond (Darlene) Rice; many nieces and nephews; special friend, Michelle Miles. Tony was a long time employee of Discover Card Services. Founding member of the Columbus Gay Men's Chorus. Moderator with the First Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbus, 93 W. Weisheimer Rd, Cols, OH 43214, where Tony's memorial service will be held Sunday, August 25, 2019 at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to church or choir. Rev. Eric Meter officiating.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019