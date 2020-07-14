Vannicelli, Tony
1929 - 2020
Tony Vannicelli, beloved "Paw Paw", passed away peacefully the morning of July 13, 2020, just shy of his 91st birthday. Born July 28, 1929 in Columbus, Ohio to the late John and Donata "Dana" (Pignatiello) Vannicelli. He was a long-standing member of the American Italian Golf Association, Riviera Country Club and the Guild Athletic Club. Known as a sharp dresser, he retired from Lazarus after more than 40 years of service in the men's suit department. He married the late Lita (Varrasso) Vannicelli, who he fell in love with at Buckeye Lake over french fries and big band music. Their marriage of over 68 years blessed them with a beautiful life, including three children, nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and loving wife, he was also preceded in death by his son-in-law Thomas Reid, siblings Clem, Mike, Phillip, Nick, Theresa Dixon, Perina Michaelis, Rose Fike, Violet Scharenberg and Ollie Cantrell. Survived by children, Jane (Dr. Thomas) Fox, Patricia Reid, Vince (Caterina) Vannicelli; grandchildren, Lori (John) Begley, Anthony (Lynn) Fox, Thomas (Rebecca) Fox, Anthony (Gracie) Reid, Elizabeth (Christopher) Fritz, Katie (Brandon) Cornish, Kristen Reid, Casey (Grant) Thomas, Joseph Vannicelli; and great-grandchildren, McKenzie and Caden Harris, John, Mia and Ben Begley, Lyla and Brody Fox, Tom, Alex and Eddie Fox, Michael and Charles Reid-Fritz, Bennett Leigh Cornish and Cheyenne Thomas; as well as sisters, Eda Champ, Mary (Albert) Trauffer; and numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Anthony Shrine at stanthony.org
. or Our Lady of Victory Church, 1559 Roxbury Rd, Columbus, OH 43212. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside burial will be held at Dublin Cemetery on Thursday, July 16. Visit fergusonfuneralhomeinc.com
to share a special memory or message.