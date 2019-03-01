|
|
Britford -Daniels, Tonya
1971 - 2019
Tonya Lynette Daniels, age 47. Sunrise December 18, 1971 and Sunset February 24, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12noon Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BRITFORD/DANIELS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019