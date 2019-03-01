Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Tonya -Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonya Britford -Daniels

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Tonya Britford -Daniels Obituary
Britford -Daniels, Tonya
1971 - 2019
Tonya Lynette Daniels, age 47. Sunrise December 18, 1971 and Sunset February 24, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12noon Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn north on Lonsdale Rd.). To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The BRITFORD/DANIELS Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.