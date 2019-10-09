Home

POWERED BY

Services
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of Christ of The Apostolic Faith
1200 Brentnell Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
1:00 PM
Church of Christ of The Apostolic Faith
1200 Brentnell Ave
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tonya Swan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tonya Swan


1963 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tonya Swan Obituary
Swan, Tonya
1963 - 2019
Tonya Jo Swan, age 56. Sunrise August 29, 1963 and Sunset October 3, 2019. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Church of Christ of The Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Ave, Columbus, OH 43219. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to The SWAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tonya's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now