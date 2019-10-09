|
|
Swan, Tonya
1963 - 2019
Tonya Jo Swan, age 56. Sunrise August 29, 1963 and Sunset October 3, 2019. Visitation 12PM and Funeral Service 1PM Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Church of Christ of The Apostolic Faith, 1200 Brentnell Ave, Columbus, OH 43219. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view the video tribute and to offer condolences to The SWAN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019