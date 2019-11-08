|
Washington, Tori
1963 - 2019
Tori Lynn Washington, age 56. Sunrise October 14, 1963 and Sunset November 5, 2019. Visitation 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Monday, November 11, 2019 at Hope Lutheran Church, 820 Lilley Ave. Interment at Union Cemetery Association. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The WASHINGTON Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 9, 2019