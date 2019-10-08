|
|
Smith, Tosca
1961 - 2019
Pastor Tosca Lynn Smith, age 58, went home to be with the Lord October 4, 2019. She served as Co-pastor and First Lady of The Remnant Church. Home-going Celebration 12Noon Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Rd., Cols., OH. Family will receive friends 10 AM until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 614-444-1GOD (1463). ML Smoot, Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019