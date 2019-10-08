Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Rhema Christian Center
2100 Agler Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
12:00 PM
Rhema Christian Center
2100 Agler Rd.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tosca Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tosca Smith


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tosca Smith Obituary
Smith, Tosca
1961 - 2019
Pastor Tosca Lynn Smith, age 58, went home to be with the Lord October 4, 2019. She served as Co-pastor and First Lady of The Remnant Church. Home-going Celebration 12Noon Thursday, October 10, 2019 at Rhema Christian Center, 2100 Agler Rd., Cols., OH. Family will receive friends 10 AM until time of service. Interment Forest Lawn Memorial Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. 614-444-1GOD (1463). ML Smoot, Director.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tosca's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now