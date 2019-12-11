|
|
Vandegriff, Tracey
1967 - 2019
Tracey Lynn Vandegriff, age 52, of Canal Winchester, Ohio, died December 6, 2019. She was born on October 27, 1967 to the late Richard Daniel Vandegriff and Sondra Sue (Cahill) Vandegriff. On Saturday, December 14, 2019 a visitation will take place from 1-3PM with a Memory Share of family and friends at 3PM all at the chapel of Ohio Cremation & Memorial Society, 5464 N. High Street, Columbus, Ohio 43214. Please visit www.OhioCremation.org to view the full obituary and leave the family an online condolence.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 12, 2019