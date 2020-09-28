Tatman (Schwartz), Tracie Lee
1965 - 2020
Tracie Lee (Schwartz) Tatman, age 55 of Marysville, passed away Saturday, September 26, 2020 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born February 26, 1965 in Delaware, OH to Paul and Carole (Warrick) Schwartz. Tracie was a 1983 graduate of Marysville High School. During that time, she was active in the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls where she served as a worthy advisor and received the Grand Cross of Color at Ohio University. She had a distinguished career at J.P. Morgan Chase for over thirty years in a variety of roles, most recently working as a software engineer. She was an avid reader and movie watcher. She enjoyed creating cherished memories, good conversation, and laughter with friends and family. Tracie was a loving mother, daughter, sister, and wife. Her proudest achievement and greatest joy in life was raising her son, Nick. She devoted her life to ensure his happiness and success. She was preceded in death by her brother in-law Timothy Snow. She is survived by her son, Nicholas (Jessica) Davis; her husband, Michael Tatman; her parents, Paul and Carole Schwartz; her sister, Cherie Snow, her brother, Jonathan (Tonia) Schwartz; her niece, Elena Snow; her step-children, Megan Tatman and Aaron Tatman; her step-granddaughter, Aubree; her father- and mother-in-law, Charles and Ruth Tatman; and many other relatives. Her laughter, compassion, and loving nature will forever be a gift to those who knew and loved her. The family will receive friends from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Underwood Funeral Home where a funeral procession will form at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020 and proceed to Oakdale Cemetery for a 12 p.m. graveside service. COVID precautions will be practiced. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.underwoodfuneralhome.com
.