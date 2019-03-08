|
Herman, Tracy
1962 - 2019
Tracy Herman, age 56, passed away on March 5, 2019. Survived by husband, Chris Herman; son, Tom Wessels; mother-in-law, Sandy Herman; brothers-in-law, Rick (Diane) Herman and Ron (Lisa) Herman; sister-in-law, Sharon. Preceded in death by her mother Norma Jean Fagan and father-in-law Bill Herman. Tracy had been employed at Halder Reality and Schottenstien Properties. Please share memories and condolences at www.heartandhope.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 12, 2019