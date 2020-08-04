1/
Tracy Littlejohn
1964 - 2020
{ "" }
Tracy Ann Littlejohn, age 55. Sunrise December 30, 1964 and Sunset July 30, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 9-10AM. PRIVATE VISITATION 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the LITTLEJOHN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
6
Visitation
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
AUG
6
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace East
5456 E Livingston Ave
Columbus, OH 43232
(614) 604-8774
