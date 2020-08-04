Littlejohn, Tracy
1964 - 2020
Tracy Ann Littlejohn, age 55. Sunrise December 30, 1964 and Sunset July 30, 2020. PUBLIC Visitation 9-10AM. PRIVATE VISITATION 10AM and Funeral Service 11AM Thursday, August 6, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd.). A MASK IS MANDATORY. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute, live-stream and offer condolences to the LITTLEJOHN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com