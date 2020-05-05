Tracy Logan
1961 - 2020
Tracy A. Logan, 59, quietly left this world, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Predeceased by parents Myrna Logan-Jackson, and Leon Logan and sister Jannie Logan. Survived by children, Christopher Favers and Jamika Ogunbiyi; brothers, Leon Logan (fiancé, Katrina McReynolds) and Tony (Gina) Jackson; granddaughter, Essence Favers-Gaston; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Tracy will be missed by his family but will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1GOD (1463).

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
