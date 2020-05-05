Logan, Tracy

1961 - 2020

Tracy A. Logan, 59, quietly left this world, Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Predeceased by parents Myrna Logan-Jackson, and Leon Logan and sister Jannie Logan. Survived by children, Christopher Favers and Jamika Ogunbiyi; brothers, Leon Logan (fiancé, Katrina McReynolds) and Tony (Gina) Jackson; granddaughter, Essence Favers-Gaston; host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Tracy will be missed by his family but will never be forgotten. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH 43227. 614-444-1GOD (1463).



