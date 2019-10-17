The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
Tracy Pfeiffer


1971 - 2019
Tracy Pfeiffer Obituary
Pfeiffer, Tracy
1971 - 2019
Tracy L. Pfeiffer was born on June 30, 1971 and passed away in Columbus, Ohio on October 8, 2019. She is survived by her daughter, Emerson Sterling Pfeiffer-Riggenbach; along with her mother, Cheri S. (John) Grant, all residing in Columbus, Ohio. Also surviving is her father, Ronald C. (Robin) Pfeiffer of Findlay, Ohio; and her brother, Justin C. Pfeiffer of Houston, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you remember Tracy with a contribution to Maryhaven Treatment Center, 1791 Alum Creek Dr., Columbus, Ohio 43207, (www.maryhaven.com), or a . A private funeral service will be held in Columbus, Ohio on October 25, 2019, with a private inurnment in Findlay, Ohio at a later date. Arrangements will be handled by Schoedinger Funeral Service, 699 North High Street, Worthington, Ohio. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019
