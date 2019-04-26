|
|
Jacks, Travis C.
1992 - 2019
Travis C. Jacks, 26, passed away on April 21, 2019. He was born in Columbus, OH on June 28, 1992. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Alice Jacks, great-grandparents Mary and Charles Reed, great-aunt Sue Flack, grandparents Donald and Carol Burke. Surviving family includes parents, Kevin and Barbara Shaw; sister, Amber Marie Shaw; brother, Kennith Robert Shaw; children, Rylie Jacks, Brayden Jacks, Shelby Jacks. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm Friday, May 3, 2019 at Newcomer, SW Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, OH. A funeral service will begin at 1pm Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 1, 2019