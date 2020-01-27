The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Travis Clay

Travis Clay Obituary
Clay, Travis
1956 - 2020
Travis Eugene Clay, 63, passed away on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in his home. He was born December 14, 1956 in Columbus, Ohio. Travis is preceded in death by his wife Debra, parents Eugene and Wanda Clay and uncle Oscar Clay. He is survived by his daughters, Tiffany (Chris) Mitchell and Karly (Adam) Worrall; grandchildren, Mia, Clay, Austin, and Addison; and sisters, Tammy Postel, Pam (Nancy) Clay, and Teresa (Beth) Clay-Pinnick. Travis was a lifelong Gahanna resident who enjoyed watching and coaching sports. A celebration of life will be held at Schoedinger Northeast, 1051 E. Johnstown Road, Gahanna on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 4-7pm. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Travis's name may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., #200, Columbus, OH 43212. To share memories and condolences, please visit www.schoedinger.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 28, 2020
