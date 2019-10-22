|
|
Nicely, Travis Jon
1990 - 2019
Travis Jon Nicely, 28, of Powell, passed away in his sleep on Sunday, October 20, 2019. From the moment Travis was born, he was faced with a great hardship due to a congenital heart defect. Everyone who had the pleasure of meeting Travis knows that the last thing he lacked was heart. Travis was a fiercely compassionate friend, brother and son. Travis touched everyone around him through his unique sense of humor, his captivating smile and his infectious laugh. His love and compassion were guided by his faith in God. Travis is survived by parents, Charles and Diana; brothers, Jacob and Colton; grandparents, Alfred and Judy Nicely; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by grandparents David and Anna Timberlake. Travis is a graduate of Dublin Jerome High School, Class of 2009. He attended Bowling Green University and worked at Jeni's Ice Cream and Remedy. Travis most recently attended Columbus State University, majoring in Business Management. Calling hours: 6-8pm Thursday, October 24 at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy Street, Powell, Ohio 43065. Funeral Service will be held at 1:30pm on Friday, October 25 at Dublin Community Church, 81 West Bridge Street, Dublin, Ohio with Rev. Lisa Bowersock, officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Nationwide Children's Hospital and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, www.cff.org. For full obituary and to leave condolences visit: www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 23, 2019