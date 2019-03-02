The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
Treba Hill


1929 - 2019 Obituary Condolences
Treba Hill Obituary
Hill, Treba
1929 - 2019
Treba Gayle Hill, age 89 of Worthington, Ohio, passed away peacefully with family at her side on February 26, 2019. She is survived by her husband Benjamin M. Hill; sister, Delma Loftis; son, Brent Hill; daughter Jennifer (Bill) Sims as well as many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Services have been entrusted to Schoedinger Worthington Chapel, 6699 N. High St., Worthington, Ohio 43085. For complete obituary and to leave condolences for the family please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2019
