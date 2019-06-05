Home

Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
9:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1535 Dewey Ave.
Funeral
Saturday, Jun. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church
1535 Dewey Ave.
Trena Booker Obituary
Booker, Trena
1957 - 2019
Trena Michelle Booker, age 61. Sunrise December 10, 1957 and Sunset June 4, 2019. Visitation 9am and Funeral 10am Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, 1535 Dewey Ave. Interment at Glen Rest Memorial Estates. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The BOOKER Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on June 6, 2019
