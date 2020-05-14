Penn, Trent
1960 - 2020
Trent Lamont Penn, age 60. Sunrise April 15, 1960 and Sunset April 22, 2020. Visitation 1:00 PM and Memorial Service 2:00 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the services, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The PENN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 14 to May 15, 2020.