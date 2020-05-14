Trent Penn
Trent Lamont Penn, age 60. Sunrise April 15, 1960 and Sunset April 22, 2020. Visitation 1:00 PM and Memorial Service 2:00 PM Saturday, May 16, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH 2500 Cleveland Ave. To stream the services, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The PENN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com

MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
16
Visitation
01:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
MAY
16
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
