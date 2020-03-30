|
|
Sidle, Trent
1967 - 2020
Trent Eugene Sidle, 52, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly on March 28, 2020. He was born on October 5, 1967. He is preceded in death by his mother Susan (Taylor) Sidle, brother Todd, sister Tammy. Surviving family includes father, Kenneth Sidle; wife, Marzie Sidle; daughter, Tyler (Andrew Holbrook) Sidle, Chelsey (Patrick) Clark; son, Trevor Sidle; grandchildren, Carson Sidle, Harper Holbrook; siblings, Tracy Sidle, Troy Sidle; best friend, "Greek"; as well as many other loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. He was a very loving man. He enjoyed playing corn hole, fishing, and Ohio State Football and Basketball. He was a hilarious man and loved to make people laugh. His "dad jokes" lit up the room. He could be heard everywhere. Eating pizza in his favorite chair sitting with his dogs, annual cookouts with friends and family were a few of his favorite past times. His legacy will be left not only through his children but through his business "Yard Stripers". Kenny and Trent had a relationship that was deeper than fraternal, they were also best friends. Their fishing trips will always be a cherished memory. Everyone loved their "Bubba" and he will be sorely missed. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Apr. 1 to Apr. 2, 2020