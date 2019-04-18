|
|
Murphy, Trever
1990 - 2019
Trever Murphy, 28, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly at home on April 12, 2019. Trever worked at Orange Township Fire Department and St. Albans Township Fire Department, former Trainer/Preceptor for the EMS/ Fire Program at CSCC and former Captain of Critical Care Transport. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers Hugh Daugherty, Orlan Murphy, Jack Hardin, grandmothers Donna Murphy, Bessie Daugherty, uncle Paul Daugherty and 2 cousins. Trever is survived by his parents, Kathrine Murphy Hardin and Gary Hardin; brothers, Joshua Murphy, Garrett Hardin, Jacob Hardin; estranged wife, Madeline Shields; grandmother, Pat Hardin; aunts, uncles, cousins and a Loyal K9 Companion, Bailey. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 from 1-3 and 5-8 pm at Cypress Wesleyan Church, 377 Alton Darby Rd, Galloway, OH 43119. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 26, 2019 at 10am with burial service to follow at Africa Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request that contributions be made to: Ohio Association of Professional Fire Fighters at http://www.firefightermentalhealth.org/ in Trever's memory. Condolences and full obituary at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 20, 2019