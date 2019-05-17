|
|
Muse, Trevor
1932 - 2019
Trevor Wayne Muse, 86, of Reynoldsburg, passed away May 15, 2019. Trevor was born May 19, 1932 to the late Leslie and Nora (Miller) Muse. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1951-1955 during the Korean War. Trevor will be deeply missed by his children, Mary Agnes Behil, Matthew Muse, Margo Muse, Shannon Muse, Brandon Muse; grandchildren, Isaac Paul Muse, Liam Nathaniel Muse, Laura Jean Muse, Oliver Muse Kempff. Trevor was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Ann Muse, grandson Mason Scott Muse and Trevor's cat Inky. Visitation will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 from 4-6pm with a Memorial Service to follow at 6pm at Newcomer NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd., Columbus. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Newcomer to assist the family. To share a condolence with the family, please visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 21 to May 22, 2019