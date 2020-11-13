Frabott, Trina Lee
1970 - 2020
Trina Lee Frabott, age 50, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Friends may call Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 12-1 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME 1177 W. 5th Avenue, concluding with her funeral at 1 p.m. Burial to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation and funeral. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com
