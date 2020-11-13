1/
Trina Lee Frabott
1970 - 2020
Trina Lee Frabott, age 50, passed away on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. Friends may call Tuesday, November 17, 2020, from 12-1 p.m., at the JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME 1177 W. 5th Avenue, concluding with her funeral at 1 p.m. Burial to follow, St. Joseph Cemetery, Lockbourne. PLEASE NOTE: due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, visitors are kindly asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for those attending the visitation and funeral. Condolences may be sent via www.johnquint.com. Please visit www.johnquint.com for complete obituary.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Nov. 13 to Nov. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
17
Calling hours
12:00 - 01:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
NOV
17
Funeral
01:00 PM
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
JOHN QUINT TREBONI FUNERAL HOME
1177 West 5th Avenue
Columbus, OH 43212
614-294-4416
