Rowe, Trisha
1975 - 2020
Trisha L. Rowe, 44, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her grandparents. Trisha is survived by her father, Jeff (Julie) Rowe; mother, Terry (Paul) Schmelmer; sister, Heather Tennant; niece, Faith Brody; nephew, Devin Tennant; service dog, Jill; other family and friends. Private Services entrusted to Newcomer, Grove City, OH. Public Memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., Columbus, OH 43212 to honor Trisha's gift of life. www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.