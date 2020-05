Rowe, Trisha1975 - 2020Trisha L. Rowe, 44, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her grandparents. Trisha is survived by her father, Jeff (Julie) Rowe; mother, Terry (Paul) Schmelmer; sister, Heather Tennant; niece, Faith Brody; nephew, Devin Tennant; service dog, Jill; other family and friends. Private Services entrusted to Newcomer, Grove City, OH. Public Memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., Columbus, OH 43212 to honor Trisha's gift of life. www.NewcomerColumbus.com