Trisha Rowe
1975 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Trisha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Rowe, Trisha
1975 - 2020
Trisha L. Rowe, 44, went to be with the Lord on April 25, 2020. Preceded in death by her grandparents. Trisha is survived by her father, Jeff (Julie) Rowe; mother, Terry (Paul) Schmelmer; sister, Heather Tennant; niece, Faith Brody; nephew, Devin Tennant; service dog, Jill; other family and friends. Private Services entrusted to Newcomer, Grove City, OH. Public Memorial to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Lifeline of Ohio, 770 Kinnear Rd., Columbus, OH 43212 to honor Trisha's gift of life. www.NewcomerColumbus.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 2 to May 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Send Flowers
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3393 Broadway
Grove City, OH 43123
614-539-6166
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved