|
|
Lannutti, Troy
2002 - 2019
Troy Joseph Lannutti, 17, passed away unexpectedly Friday, November 29, 2019. He was a firecracker born on the 4th of July, 2002 in Columbus, Ohio. Troy was a Senior at Grove City High School. An intense, gifted trumpet player who loved music, he was also a former soccer athlete. He was a member of the Grove City High School Marching Band, Madison Scouts Drum and Bugle Corps, and Scout Troop #820. A loving child with an active mind, he taught us lasting lessons about life and love. Preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Joseph and Margaret Lannutti and maternal grandparents Donald and Barbara Scott. Troy is survived by his loving parents, John and Tess Lannutti; brothers, Adam and Ryan Lannutti; Aunts and Uncles, Mike and Kim Scott, Pat and Cherie Scott, Brad and Dominique Ridgewell, Balasubramanian and Kathryn Narasimhan; Cousins, Erica (Brad) Miller, Joseph Scott, Elyssa (Alex) Mitchell, Ashley (Joe) Pastorek, Aaron (Lauren) Scott, Allison Scott, Christian Walters; and other relatives. He also enjoyed the company of his many marching band buddies and other friends who will greatly miss him. Visitation will be 1-3 and 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, 3730 Broadway, Grove City. A 7:45 p.m. Prayer Service will conclude visitation. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church, Father Daniel Millisor, Celebrant. Internment at Grove City Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, Troy's family tearfully asks that you consider making a donation to A.A.S. National Center for the Prevention of Youth Suicide, 5221 Wisconsin, Ave. NW, Washington, DC 20015. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or watch his tribute video.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019