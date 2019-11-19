|
Martindale Jr., Troy
Funeral services, celebrating the life of Troy E. Martindale Jr., 80, of Thornville, formerly of Reynoldsburg; will be held on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 11a.m. the Hebron New Life United Methodist Church, Hebron, with Pastor Brian Harkness as celebrant. Burial with full military honors will follow in Jacksontown Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday morning from 10am until time of the funeral at the church; in addition to Thursday evening, November 21, 2019, from 5-8p.m. at the Thornville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, 56 South Main Street in Thornville. Troy passed away peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019. He was born September 28, 1939, in Falkner, Mississippi, the son of the late Troy and Evelyn (Clemmer) Martindale Sr. He served honorably in the US Army. He was employed by the B.F. Goodrich Company for many years, and owned and operated his own Ornamental Iron and Machine Shop in Columbus for many years. He was a clever and skilled inventor and held four patents for his work. He was a member of Bartlett Masonic Lodge #697 in Memphis, Tennessee, Scottish Rite Valley of Columbus, and Aladdin Temple Shrine. He attended Hebron New Life United Methodist Church and was a former member of Reynoldsburg United Methodist Church. He is survived by his loving family: his wife, Linda (Leyda) who he married on December 15, 1962; his children, Cynthia (Gary) Wengerter, Sherri (Mike) Raymond, Cheryl (Doug) Frizzell, Brian (Deanna) Martindale; his grandchildren, Joshua, Justin, Christian, Anna, Madison, Camryn, Matthew, Mackenzie and Troy. In addition, he is survived by many in-laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. The family prefers that memorial contributions be directed to Hebron New Life United Methodist Church, 925 West Main St., Hebron, Ohio 43025. HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Service, Thornville is honored to care for Troy and the Martindale family. www.hoskinsonfuneral.com.
