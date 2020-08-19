Spann, Troy
1966 - 2020
Troy D'Andre Spann, age 54. Sunrise June 4, 1966 and Sunset August 14, 2020. Private Visitation 9AM and Memorial Service 10AM Saturday, August 22, 2020 at MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE EAST, 5456 E. Livingston Ave. (one block east of Noe Bixby, turn North on Lonsdale Rd). Mask and Social Distancing is mandatory To stream the service, read the complete obituary, order flowers, view video tribute and offer condolences to The SPANN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com