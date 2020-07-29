1/
Trudy Johnson
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Trudy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Johnson, Trudy
1947 - 2020
Trudy (Kidwell) Johnson, 73, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on July 27, 2020. Her family will receive friends from 2:30-4:30 pm on Tuesday, August 4 followed immediately by the memorial service at 4:30 pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. To watch the webcast of the memorial service the link is https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1080636. Masks and social distancing will be required. Trudy was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Julia Kidwell. She is survived by her sister, Becky Kidwell; her daughters, Mandy (Brent) Stark and Meredith (Brian) Nash; grandchildren, Lily Stark, Avery Nash and Colby Nash; and several cousins. Trudy also leaves her former husband, Rod Johnson. Visit www.schoedinger.com for a more detailed obituary.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 29 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
4
Visitation
02:30 - 04:30 PM
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Service
webcast
Send Flowers
AUG
4
Memorial service
04:00 PM
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Northeast Chapel
1051 East Johnstown Road
Gahanna, OH 43230
(614) 939-4558
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved