Johnson, Trudy
1947 - 2020
Trudy (Kidwell) Johnson, 73, of Gahanna, Ohio, passed away on July 27, 2020. Her family will receive friends from 2:30-4:30 pm on Tuesday, August 4 followed immediately by the memorial service at 4:30 pm at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST. To watch the webcast of the memorial service the link is https://webcasts.lifetributes.com/1080636
. Masks and social distancing will be required. Trudy was preceded in death by her parents Jim and Julia Kidwell. She is survived by her sister, Becky Kidwell; her daughters, Mandy (Brent) Stark and Meredith (Brian) Nash; grandchildren, Lily Stark, Avery Nash and Colby Nash; and several cousins. Trudy also leaves her former husband, Rod Johnson. Visit www.schoedinger.com
for a more detailed obituary.