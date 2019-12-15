Home

Truman "Ray" Sullivan

Truman "Ray" Sullivan Obituary
Sullivan, Truman "Ray"
1949 - 2019
Truman "Ray" Sullivan, age 70, of Stoutsville, Ohio, passed away at home on December 13, 2019. Preceded in death by daughter, Lisa Hawkins; great-grandson, Jayden; parents, Hardin and Grace Sullivan; brothers, Thurman and Raymond; sister, Edna. Survived by wife, Connie Sullivan; children, Truman "TJ" (Riann) Sullivan; Connie Lynn (Rob) Funk, and Linda Kay Emerson; 15 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; brothers, Rev. Lawrence (Ruth) Sullivan, Hardin "Junior" Sullivan, and Leonard Sullivan; sisters, Goldie Wilson, Dora Vernon, and Sue Snodgrass; many nieces, nephews, and friends. Visitation Tuesday, December 17, 2019 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, OH., where service will be held Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at 10:30am. Rev. Lawrence Sullivan officiating. Interment to follow at Green Lawn Cemetery. Those who wish may direct memorial contributions to Mid Ohio Food Bank, 3960 Brookham Dr, Grove City, OH 43123. To sign and view Truman's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019
