Tsing Ho
1932 - 2020
Tsing Chiang (Henry) Ho, beloved husband, father and grandfather, was called home to the Lord on August 6, 2020, at the age of 88. He was an active member of the Columbus chapter of the Taiwanese Association of America and a devoted parishioner of Columbus Taiwanese Christian Church. He came to the USA in 1963 to pursue PhD studies in Chemistry. After obtaining a graduate degree in Chemistry, he worked as a chemist in Chicago and then as a long time editor at Chemical Abstract in Columbus until his retirement. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Shiu Fan (Linda) Ho; his son, Dr. George Ho (and his wife, Dr. Jennifer Young); daughter, Vicki Ho (and her husband, Khiem Ting); and his grandchildren, Christiana, Joseph, Alisha, Alex and Austin. He is also survived by his three brothers.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 12 to Aug. 16, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

