Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Home & Crematory
3047 E. Dublin Granville Road
Columbus, OH 43231
614-818-1188
Resources
More Obituaries for Twana Dunn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Twana R. Lamb Dunn


1957 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Twana R. Lamb Dunn Obituary
Dunn, Twana R. Lamb
1957 - 2019
Twana R. Lamb Dunn, 61, passed away on August 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with C.O.P.D. She was born on December 4, 1957 in Pikeville, KY to the late Katherine Riley Robinson Lamb and Robert "Bob" Lamb. She had 17 brothers and sisters. Other family includes children, Katherine "Twanette" Dunn, Robert Allen Dunn; 8 grandchildren; 4 step-children; many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and her two month old puppy. Private services will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Twana's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now