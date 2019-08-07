|
|
Dunn, Twana R. Lamb
1957 - 2019
Twana R. Lamb Dunn, 61, passed away on August 6, 2019 after a courageous battle with C.O.P.D. She was born on December 4, 1957 in Pikeville, KY to the late Katherine Riley Robinson Lamb and Robert "Bob" Lamb. She had 17 brothers and sisters. Other family includes children, Katherine "Twanette" Dunn, Robert Allen Dunn; 8 grandchildren; 4 step-children; many step-grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren; and her two month old puppy. Private services will be held at a later date. To leave a message for the family visit www.NewcomerColumbus.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 8, 2019