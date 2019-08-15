|
Dillard, Twyla
1971 - 2019
Twyla Marie Dillard, age 48, was born in Columbus, Ohio on May 26, 1971 to the late Earnest H. Dillard, Jr. and Joan D. (Middlebrook) Dillard. Twyla departed this life on Friday, August 9, 2019 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. She attended Christ the King Catholic School and graduated from Bishop Hartley High School in June 1989. Twyla received 2 Bachelor's degrees in 3 ½ years from West Virginia Wesleyan College, receiving a BA in Child Psychology and BS in Business Marketing. Twyla was previously employed as a Child Welfare Case Worker for Franklin County Children's Services. Preceded in death by father Earnest H. Dillard Jr., mother Joan D. Dillard, grandfathers Hughes Dillard, Jack D. Middlebrook, grandmothers Rosetta Broadnax and Anna M. Middlebrook, aunt Jeannine Middlebrook Sessoms and cousin Whitney M. Sessoms. Twyla leaves to cherish her memories, brother, Earnest H. Dillard II, (Kathleen); sister, Dawn R. Thomas; former brother-in-law, Mark A. Thomas Sr.; as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, other relatives and friends. Lifetime friend, Stacie McCall Harris. A private family memorial service will be held on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 7 PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., where friends visitation will be held from 6-7 PM. www.evansfuneralhome.net
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 17, 2019