Marlan Gary Funeral Home Chapel of Peace North
2500 Cleveland Ave
Columbus, OH 43211
614-267-8310
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:00 AM
Westerville Christian Church,
471 E College Ave
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM
Westerville Christian Church,
More Obituaries for Tylar Allen
Tylar Allen


1999 - 2019
Tylar Allen Obituary
Allen, Tylar
1999 - 2019
Tylar Everett Allen, age 19. Sunrise August 27, 1999 and Sunset August 24, 2019. Visitation 9AM and Funeral Service 10AM Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Westerville Christian Church, 471 E College Ave. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers and to offer condolences to The ALLEN Family, visit www.TheChapelofPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 29, 2019
